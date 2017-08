MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The state prosecutor's office in Mexico's western state of Michoacan said on Saturday that nine people were found dead near Pemex pipelines in the municipality of Cuitzeo.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating whether the incident was related to fuel theft.

Local media reported that the bodies were burnt, and eight were found inside of a charred pick-up truck while a ninth was found close by.