Mexico detains FBI Ten Most-Wanted fugitive in beach resort
June 19, 2013 / 4:31 AM / in 4 years

Mexico detains FBI Ten Most-Wanted fugitive in beach resort

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CANCUN (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Tuesday arrested a former U.S. university professor, who recently was added to the FBI’s 10 most-wanted list and faces sex crimes charges in the Philippines.

Walter Lee Williams, 64, was arrested in the southern beach resort of Playa del Carmen. The FBI said he was an anthropology and gender studies professor at the University of Southern California until 2011.

Using academic research as a guise, Williams traveled in the Philippines and elsewhere in Southeast Asia to have sex with underage boys, according to the FBI. The bureau said it had identified 10 victims between ages 9 and 17.

The Quintana Roo state attorney general’s office said police found Williams at a cafe on Tuesday night in the popular resort of Playa Del Carmen, a short drive from Cancun, which is a popular U.S. vacation destination.

“He was sitting in a cafe,” said state attorney general Armando Garcia. “It’s not known what he was up to but he had a home in Cancun.”

The FBI added Williams to the 10 most-wanted list on Monday. The bureau was offering a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to his arrest.

The bureau uses the most-wanted list, which has been in place since 1950, to draw attention to some of the most dangerous U.S. fugitives. Over the years 469 fugitives on the list have been caught or located.

Reporting by Isela Serrano in Cancun; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
