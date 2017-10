Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Guzman is “en route to the United States to face criminal charges in connection with his leadership of the Mexican organized crime syndicate known as the ‘Sinaloa Cartel,'” the Justice Department said in a statement.