FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Mexico police rescue 31 Cuban migrants in Cancun
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico police rescue 31 Cuban migrants in Cancun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican federal police rescued 31 Cuban immigrants who had been held in a house in the resort city of Cancun, the government said on Saturday.

The 22 men and 9 women did not have visas to be in Mexico and said they were being held by a group of armed men who had demanded money for their release, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The Cubans were taken to local offices of the federal attorney general for medical checkups and were set to be deported, the ministry said.

Hundreds of Cubans who were in the process of trying to reach the United States were stranded in Mexico and Central America after the United States repealed in January the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy that granted residency to almost every Cuban who reached U.S. soil.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.