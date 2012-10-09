FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Body of slain Mexico top drug lord stolen: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An armed group stole the body of the slain leader of Mexico’s brutal Zetas drug cartel from a funeral home in northern Mexico, just hours after he was killed in a gun battle with Marines, a state prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Mexican Marines say initial forensic tests including finger prints confirmed they had killed Zetas boss Heriberto Lazcano, one of Mexico’s most wanted men.

Lazcano, alias “The Executioner,” is the most powerful drug kingpin to fall in President Felipe Calderon’s military offensive against the gangs. He was killed along with another suspected Zeta member in Sunday’s clash.

The Zetas, considered one of the two most powerful drug gangs in Mexico, have perpetrated some of the most violent acts in the country’s drug war that has killed about 60,000 people during Calderon’s term.

Reporting by Simon Gardner; Editing by Doina Chiacu

