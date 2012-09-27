Mexico says nabs senior Zetas cartel leader 'El Taliban'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican navy says it captured one of the leaders of the Zetas drug cartel, a notoriously brutal gang reported to be breaking apart due to an internal feud.

The navy said late on Wednesday it had caught the man it believed to be Zetas boss Ivan Velazquez, aka “El Taliban” or “Z-50,” in the central state of San Luis Potosi, in a boost to outgoing President Felipe Calderon’s efforts to crack down on the violent cartels.

The Zetas have perpetrated some of the most sickening acts of Mexico’s drug war and continued to expand even as rival gangs joined forces against them. They are now regarded as one of the two most powerful drug cartels in the country.

The navy paraded Velazquez before the media on Thursday morning, cuffed, wearing a bulletproof vest and flanked by soldiers wearing masks and carrying assault rifles. Wads of cash, weapons and seized drugs were laid out on a table in front of him for a customary photo op.

Wearing a black, cream and red checked shirt, his hair brushed in a side parting, Velazquez stood stern-faced as the navy accused him of controlling swathes of territory for the Zetas and of money-laundering and acting as the group’s financial chief.

Velazquez is one of the leading second-tier figures in the Zetas, and features on a list of most wanted drug kingpins. The Mexican government offered a reward of up to 30 million pesos ($2.34 million) for information leading to his arrest.

He surrendered to the navy in the city of San Luis Potosi without a shot being fired, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Navy spokesman Jose Luis Vergara said Velazquez was the Zetas’ regional leader in a host of central and northern states, was believed to control Monterrey and Nueva Leon, and that he was thought to be locked in a power struggle with the Zetas’ No.2 in command, Miguel Trevino, known as “Z-40.”

Vergara said it was Velazquez’ challenge to Trevino that was presumed to have spurred the massacre of 14 suspected gang members on the outskirts of the central city of San Luis Potosi last month.

Formed by a group of army deserters in the late 1990s, the gang acted as enforcers for the Gulf Cartel before splitting with their employers in 2010.

Longstanding rivalry between the Zetas’ top leader, Heriberto Lazcano, and his deputy Trevino has exploded into violence, raising fears the hostilities could bring a fresh wave of bloodletting.

While Mexico’s government and rival gangs may welcome fighting within the Zetas’ ranks, an explosion of violence could prove a major headache for President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto.

He takes office on December 1 and has vowed to quickly reduce the number of beheadings and mass executions seen over the past six years. But if the Zetas cartel were to break in two, it could unleash havoc as its 10,000-plus gunmen fight for control of local trafficking networks and smuggling routes.

Earlier this week, Mexican news magazine Proceso reported that Velazquez had switched his allegiance to the Gulf Cartel due to a rupture with Trevino, citing messages posted online.

Since 2009, more than 20 drug lords have been caught or killed. The most recent capture came two weeks ago, when the navy arrested Gulf Cartel head Jorge Costilla, alias “El Coss.”

On Wednesday, the navy announced the capture of 18 suspected Zetas in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.

About 60,000 people have been killed in drug-related violence during Calderon’s six-year term.