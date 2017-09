MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Navy has captured the leader of the brutal Zetas drug cartel in northern Mexico, according to several media reports on Monday.

A spokesman for the Mexican Navy said he could not yet confirm the reports of Miguel Angel Trevino’s arrest but that the government would issue a statement shortly on the matter.

The U.S. State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to Trevino’s capture.