FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico says expects kingpin extradition request from U.S. soon
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico says expects kingpin extradition request from U.S. soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "Shorty" Guzman is seen during his detention in Mexico City, in this undated handout photo provided by Mexico's Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 25, 2014. REUTERS/PGR/Handout via Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s attorney general said on Tuesday he expects the United States to submit an extradition request soon for drug lord Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, who was Mexico’s most wanted man until his capture last February.

“I‘m aware they’re going to ask me, and it won’t be a problem to do all the paperwork to determine at the time what will be most convenient,” Attorney General Jesus Murillo told reporters in Mexico City of the U.S. extradition request.

Murillo did not say which state he expected to make the request, although U.S. prosecutors in New York said following Guzman’s capture that it planned to make one.

From northeastern Mexico, Guzman headed the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful drug smuggling outfits in the world. Fighting between drug gangs and security forces has claimed about 100,000 lives in Mexico over the past eight years.

Captured for the first time in 1993, Guzman escaped his Mexican prison in 2001 and went on to feature in the Forbes list of billionaires thanks to his success with the Sinaloa Cartel.

He is wanted in the United States on a variety of criminal charges including cocaine smuggling, money laundering and running a criminal enterprise, which included murder.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.