Mexican military halt drug tunnel construction near U.S. border

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican soldiers foiled the construction of a suspected drug tunnel underneath a house near the U.S. border, arresting nine people and impounding a truck used to clear debris, the Army said on Tuesday.

Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility.

Government officials have said that similar tunnels have also been used to smuggle migrants into the United States.

Over the past decade, dozens of illegal tunnels have been found across the roughly 2,000 mile (3,200 km) U.S.-Mexico border.