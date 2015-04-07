FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican military halt drug tunnel construction near U.S. border
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
#World News
April 7, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mexican military halt drug tunnel construction near U.S. border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican soldiers foiled the construction of a suspected drug tunnel underneath a house near the U.S. border, arresting nine people and impounding a truck used to clear debris, the Army said on Tuesday.

Wired with lights, the tunnel was being built next to the Tijuana border crossing, south of San Diego, California, and near a Mexican air force installation as well as a regional federal police facility.

Government officials have said that similar tunnels have also been used to smuggle migrants into the United States.

Over the past decade, dozens of illegal tunnels have been found across the roughly 2,000 mile (3,200 km) U.S.-Mexico border.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
