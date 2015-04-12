FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troops arrest top Mexican cocaine trafficker in Cancun
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 12, 2015 / 6:24 PM / 2 years ago

Troops arrest top Mexican cocaine trafficker in Cancun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican troops arrested a top drug trafficker in the beach resort of Cancun who is wanted for running huge shipments of cocaine through Central America and to the United States, the government said on Sunday.

Cesar Gastelum was detained by federal police and military troops in the early hours of Saturday as he cruised the strip of hotels and nightclubs lining the beach of Cancun in a truck, said national security spokesman Monte Alejandro Rubido.

In December, the U.S. Treasury said Gastelum moved a “prolific” amount of cocaine through Guatemala and Honduras for the Sinaloa Cartel and that he is a major distributor of the drug in Central America.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.