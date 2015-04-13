FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troops arrest top Mexican cocaine trafficker in Cancun
April 13, 2015 / 1:49 AM / 2 years ago

Troops arrest top Mexican cocaine trafficker in Cancun

A journalist uses her cell phone to take a picture of a screen showing Cesar Gastelum, after a news conference at the interior ministry in Mexico City April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican troops arrested a top drug trafficker in the beach resort of Cancun who is wanted for running huge shipments of cocaine through Central America and to the United States, the government said on Sunday.

Cesar Gastelum was detained by federal police and military troops in the early hours of Saturday as he cruised the strip of hotels and nightclubs lining the beach of Cancun in a truck, said national security spokesman Monte Alejandro Rubido.

In December, the U.S. Treasury said Gastelum moved a “prolific” amount of cocaine through Guatemala and Honduras for the Sinaloa Cartel and that he is a major distributor of the drug in Central America.

