Mexico captures son of drug kingpin in troubled western state

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican security forces in the western state of Jalisco have captured the son of one of the country’s most wanted drug lords, a state government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ruben Oseguera, the son of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, is believed to be an important figure in his father’s gang, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which in recent weeks has become a major headache for President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The Jalisco government spokesman said he did not have details of the arrest, but another official in the state said the younger Oseguera, known as El Menchito, was captured in a pre-dawn army operation in a house in a western part of greater Guadalajara, the state capital.

No shots were fired, the second official added.

The New Generation gang was blamed for killing at least 20 members of federal and state police during attacks in March and April, and on May 1 it shot down a military helicopter in Jalisco.

Officials in the state said gang-related attacks on May 1 followed a botched attempt by the government to capture El Mencho.