FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican security forces capture wife of top drug lord
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 23, 2014 / 4:29 AM / 3 years ago

Mexican security forces capture wife of top drug lord

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican security forces have arrested the wife of one of the country’s most wanted drug cartel bosses, Servando Gomez, authorities in the violent western state of Michoacan said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for state prosecutors in Michoacan said Ana Patino was caught on a highway inside Michoacan, where the gang led by Gomez known as the Knights Templar has posed a major security challenge to President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Patino was detained on a road connecting Mexico City with the country’s second biggest city Guadalajara, the spokeswoman said, adding that she had no further details.

Pena Nieto launched an offensive against the Knights Templar at the beginning of 2014, capturing or killing many of the gang’s leaders. However, Gomez, also known as “La Tuta”, has eluded the government’s attempts to capture him.

Until the crackdown in Michoacan in January, Gomez, 48, was the most visible cartel boss in Mexico, appearing in a number of videos posted online in which he sought to justify the gang’s actions. He even gave some interviews to international media.

Mexican media has reported that Patino was Gomez’s first wife, and the mother of several of his children. The spokeswoman said it is not clear whether the two have stayed married.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Dave Graham, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.