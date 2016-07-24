FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Veteran Mexican drug lord says he didn't kill DEA agent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2016 / 12:36 AM / a year ago

Veteran Mexican drug lord says he didn't kill DEA agent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Veteran drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero denied carrying out one of the most notorious murders in Mexico's narco wars -- the killing of U.S. anti-drugs agent Enrique "Kike" Camarena in 1985 -- and said he was no longer involved in drug trafficking.

Caro Quintero, convicted of ordering Camarena's torture and murder, was unexpectedly freed from a Mexican prison in 2013 after serving 28 years. The move angered the U.S. government and he then went underground.

He told Mexican magazine Proceso in an interview published on Saturday that he was not behind the murder of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Camarena, but admitted that he was present.

"I didn't organize, kidnap or kill Mr Camarena...I was in the wrong place," he said, speaking in an undisclosed location.

The DEA said at the time of his release that it would push for him to be tried in a U.S. court. The United States is currently offering a reward of up to $5 million dollar for information leading to Caro Quintero's recapture.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury said in May that Caro Quintero was continuing to traffic illegal drugs since being released from a Mexican prison and it named his common-law wife as a key accomplice.

But Caro Quintero, a former leader of the Guadalajara Cartel, said he is no longer involved in the drug trade and just wants to be left in peace. He said he was short of money.

"I'm not a danger to Mexican society or the government or the United States," he said.

Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.