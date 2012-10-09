FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Mexico's cartel kingpins: dead, captured and wanted
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 6:14 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Mexico's cartel kingpins: dead, captured and wanted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Marines said on Tuesday they had killed the leader of Mexico’s brutal Zetas drug gang, the highest profile leader yet to fall in the country’s six-year war on the cartels.

Following are some facts about the capture or death of some of the gang leaders who appeared on a list of Mexico’s 37 most wanted posted in March 2009, and of others who remain at large.

KILLED OR CAPTURED:

October 7 - Zetas cartel boss Heriberto Lazcano, “The Executioner,” killed in a gun battle with Marines in northern Coahuila state.

September 26 - Zetas boss Ivan Velazquez, aka “El Taliban” or “Z-50,” reported captured in central Mexico.

September 12 - Gulf cartel chief Jorge Costilla, alias “El Coss,” captured in northeastern Mexico.

December 2010 - La Familia cartel chief Nazario Moreno, known as “The Craziest One,” gunned down in central Mexico.

November 2010 - Gulf cartel boss Ezequiel Cardenas, known as “Tony Tormenta,” killed in gun battle with Mexican forces.

August 2010 - Edgar “La Barbie” Valdez, a Texas-born leader of the Beltran Leyva cartel and notorious enforcer captured near Mexico City.

July 2010 - Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel, number three in the Sinaloa cartel, shot dead by security forces in Guadalajara. Coronel, one of Mexico’s most-wanted traffickers, was known as the “King of Ice” for his multimillion-dollar methamphetamine business.

December 2009 - Cartel boss Arturo Beltran Leyva, alias “The Beard,” shot dead by Marines in Cuernavaca.

March 2009 - Jesus Vicente Zambada-Niebla, the son of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, right-hand man of Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, arrested in Mexico City.

MOST-WANTED KINGPINS STILL AT LARGE:

Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, Mexico’s most wanted man.

Sinaloa cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a key Guzman ally.

Sinaloa cartel kingpin Juan Jose Esparragoza, a Guzman ally known as “El Azul,” or “Mr Blue.”

Juarez cartel leader Vicente Carillo Fuentes, aka “El General.”

Zetas leader Miguel Angel Trevino, known as “Z-40”

La Familia leader Servando Gomez, known as “La Tuta.”

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Brunnstrom

