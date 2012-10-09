FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Key facts about Mexico's Zetas drug cartel
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 5:43 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Key facts about Mexico's Zetas drug cartel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexico says it has killed the leader of the brutal Zetas drug gang, the most powerful kingpin to fall in a six-year battle against cartels, but in a surreal twist his body was then snatched from a funeral home by armed men.

Mexico’s Navy said fingerprint tests confirmed that Heriberto Lazcano was killed in a firefight in the northern state of Coahuila on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some facts about the Zetas:

* The Zetas were formed in the late 1990s by 14 soldiers who deserted from army special forces to work as muscle for the Gulf Cartel. Their name comes from a military radio code.

* The Zetas split from their former bosses in early 2010, waging an aggressive drive to expand their territory. They recruited from Guatemala and Texas, co-opting existing gangs to do their dirty work, while diversifying their criminal enterprises from drugs into kidnapping, extortion and even music piracy.

* The Zetas are known for their brutality and are blamed for some of the worst atrocities in Mexico’s drug war, including the murder of 72 migrants and the burning of a casino that claimed 52 lives. In May, they allegedly dumped the headless and limbless torsos of 49 victims near the city of Monterrey.

* Mexican officials say the Zetas are the largest of the cartels and could have as many as 10,000 members across Mexico, Central America and the United States.

* The Zetas gang had recently appeared to be rupturing due to disputes among leading gang members. A longstanding rivalry between Lazcano, also know as “The Executioner,” and his deputy, Miguel Trevino, alias “Z-40,” exploded into violence in recent months.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.