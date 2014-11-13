FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico captures son of cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico captures son of cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s army has captured the son of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, a government source said on Thursday.

The son, Ismael Zambada Imperial, nicknamed “El Mayito Gordo,” was detained by the Mexican army in a town close to the Sinaloan capital of Culiacan, the criminal group’s principal headquarters, local media said.

The father “El Mayo” Zambada is believed to have taken control of the Sinaloa Cartel after the capture in February of drug kingpin Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman, who at the time was one of the most wanted men in the world.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.