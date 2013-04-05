Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

Pedestrians walk in downtown Mexico City in this file photo taken August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Guerrero state on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A Reuters witness in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, the biggest city in Guerrero, said the earthquake seemed slight, with some people not even noticing the tremor.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said city services were operating normally after the earthquake.