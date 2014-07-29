FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Mexico, no major damages or injuries
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 29, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Mexico, no major damages or injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand on the street after evacuating an apartment building after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in Mexico City, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southwest of Juan Rodriguez Clara, in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz on Tuesday at a depth of 95 km (60 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, Reuters witnesses said, where it rattled doors and light fixtures.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said in a tweet that there were evacuations in the capital, but that after inspection, no damages or injuries were reported.

“We felt it very hard,” said a spokesman for Veracruz state emergency services. “But up until now, we’ve had no news of damages or injuries.”

State oil giant Pemex [PEMX.UL] said in a tweet that none of its installations had been affected by the quake.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, Simon Gardner and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.