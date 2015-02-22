FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast; no tsunami risk
#World News
February 22, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Mexico's Pacific coast; no tsunami risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, but state emergency officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which was originally reported as 6.6 magnitude, struck at a depth of 10 km, 242 km (150 miles) west-southwest from Cihuatlan in the state of Jalisco at 1423 GMT, the USGS said.

Emergency personnel have been sent to the coast to monitor the situation, Jalisco state emergency personnel said.

Writing by Robin Pomeroy and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Alison Williams

