Earthquake shakes central Mexico, no initial reports of damage

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out of offices onto the streets, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.5 with its epicenter 15 miles south of Chiautla in the central state of Puebla, at a depth of 44.9 miles (72 km).

Authorities in southern Mexico said the quake was also felt there, but emergency services in Puebla said there were no immediate reports of damage in the state.