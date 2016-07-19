FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moderate 5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 1:59 PM / a year ago

Moderate 5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico City on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary report by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage.

The earthquake's epicenter was about 16 km (10 miles) from Tlapa de Comonfort, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, 311 km (193 miles) south of the Mexican capital.

The quake was at a depth of 51.8 km (32 miles), USGS said.

Mexico's Seismological Institute had previously reported the tremor as magnitude 5.1.

Guerrero state emergency services said via Twitter that it has sent personnel to the area most affected by the tremor, which was also felt in Oaxaca, Morelos, Mexico state, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.