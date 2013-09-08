FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico government asks congress to widen budget deficit in 2013, 2014
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 8, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico government asks congress to widen budget deficit in 2013, 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Sunday submitted a proposal to widen the budget deficit next year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt of state oil firm Pemex, according to a document sent to lawmakers.

The ministry also asked congress to approve a deficit of 0.4 percent of GDP for 2013 after an economic slowdown this year hurt government revenue, the document said. Congress had passed a balanced budget for 2013 last year.

The 2014 budget projected the economy would grow 3.9 percent next year, including the effect of structural reforms proposed by the government.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.