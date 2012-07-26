Mexico can grow at 6-7 percent: central bank governor

Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens listens during an interview in Mexico City May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

LONDON (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy has room for strong growth in the future, the country’s central bank governor said on Thursday.

“I think Mexico could still be growing at the average rate of 6 to 7 percent,” Agustin Carstens told a pre-Olympic conference.

Mexico’s economy grew 1.31 percent in the first quarter and the finance ministry is expecting growth of 3.5 percent in 2012.

President Felipe Calderon said last week he expects 4 percent growth. Economists say a 6 percent annual rate is needed to seriously dent poverty and president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto says he aims to boost growth to those levels.