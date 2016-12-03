FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens prefers prudence on hikes amid uncertainty
December 3, 2016 / 2:46 AM / 9 months ago

Mexico's Carstens prefers prudence on hikes amid uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens reads a statement during a news conference where he announced his impending departure in July 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2016.Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Friday that he and his fellow policymakers prefer to be prudent with interest rate moves given uncertainty over future U.S. policy.

Mexico hiked interest rates last month by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent after Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election drove the peso to a record low due to concerns Trump could curtail trade with Mexico.

"We prefer to move with prudence and be cautious," Carstens told local radio. "We are looking for a balance, we don't want to be behind the curve, but neither do we want to get ahead of ourselves and shoot without knowing what we are shooting at."

Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
