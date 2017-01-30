FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Carstens sees peso gains if U.S.-Mexico talks bring clarity
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 8 months ago

Mexico's Carstens sees peso gains if U.S.-Mexico talks bring clarity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens addresses the audience during a seminar at the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mexico’s Central Bank Chief Agustin Carstens said the Mexican peso is clearly undervalued after it was punished following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an interview with a German financial paper published on Monday.

“From our point of view the peso is clearly undervalued against the dollar. The markets have overreacted,” Carstens said, according to the website of Boersen-Zeitung.

“I hope that the discussions between the U.S. and Mexico, which begun now, will rapidly provide for more clarity and certainty. If that is the case it should be reflected in an appreciation of the peso,” he said.

Writing by Michael O'Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.