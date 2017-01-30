Mexico's Carstens sees peso gains if U.S.-Mexico talks bring clarity

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mexico’s Central Bank Chief Agustin Carstens said the Mexican peso is clearly undervalued after it was punished following the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an interview with a German financial paper published on Monday.

“From our point of view the peso is clearly undervalued against the dollar. The markets have overreacted,” Carstens said, according to the website of Boersen-Zeitung.

“I hope that the discussions between the U.S. and Mexico, which begun now, will rapidly provide for more clarity and certainty. If that is the case it should be reflected in an appreciation of the peso,” he said.