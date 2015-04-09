Mexico central bank sharply divided on when to hike rates: minutes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank is sharply divided over whether to raise interest rates before or after the U.S. Federal Reserve begins raising borrowing costs, minutes showed on Thursday, but most policymakers agreed that risks to growth have worsened.

Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their March 26 meeting to hold their benchmark rate MXCBIR=ECI at a record low of 3.0 percent, flagging concerns about further market volatility.

Mexico’s peso last month weakened to historic lows against the dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that an imminent U.S. rate hike may spur capital flight from emerging markets.

Central bank minutes showed some members were concerned that expectations about higher U.S. interest rates could hit the peso currency, but policymakers disagreed about when the bank should raise borrowing costs.

“It would be advisable to move before the U.S. Federal Reserve to consolidate lower inflation and protect financial stability in Mexico,” one member said, according to the minutes.

But two members countered that, because of tame consumer prices and well anchored inflation expectations, “there would be little to gain from moving before the United States, and it could be an error given the national economy’s cyclical position.”

Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said earlier this week that the peso has room to appreciate, adding that the bank could act if a bout of weakness in the peso hits inflation expectations.

Policymakers said they expect inflation, which ticked up to 3.14 percent last month, to remain around their 3 percent target this year and close 2015 slightly below that level.

Latin America’s No. 2 economy, which was hurt by weak local demand last year, grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4 percent in 2013. Analysts polled by the central bank expect growth of just under 3 percent this year.