Mexico cenbank, finance ministry to hold Wednesday conference as Trump nears White House

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will hold a joint news conference with the finance ministry at 7 am (0800 EST) on Wednesday, a Banco de Mexico spokesman said, as U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election.

The peso MXN=D2 was battered by Trump's march toward the White House on Tuesday night, reaching a record low of over 20 pesos to the dollar, and losing over 13 percent in after-hours trading.