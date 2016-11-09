FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mexico cenbank, finance ministry to hold Wednesday conference as Trump nears White House
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 6:38 AM / 10 months ago

Mexico cenbank, finance ministry to hold Wednesday conference as Trump nears White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will hold a joint news conference with the finance ministry at 7 am (0800 EST) on Wednesday, a Banco de Mexico spokesman said, as U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump homes in on an unexpected victory in the presidential election.

The peso MXN=D2 was battered by Trump's march toward the White House on Tuesday night, reaching a record low of over 20 pesos to the dollar, and losing over 13 percent in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
