Mexico's forex market reflects very pessimistic outlook: finance minister

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade listens to President Enrique Pena Nieto announce a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday that the country's exchange rate reflected a very dim investment outlook, a day after the peso currency MXN=D2 hit another historic low against the dollar.

"The exchange rate today reflects a very pessimistic outlook on our ability to attract investment," Meade said at an event in Mexico City.

The peso, which has depreciated amid fears over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies toward Mexico, broke the 22 peso per dollar mark for the first time on Wednesday.