FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico's forex market reflects very pessimistic outlook: finance minister
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico's forex market reflects very pessimistic outlook: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade listens to President Enrique Pena Nieto announce a plan to strengthen the economics for families in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2017.Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's finance minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday that the country's exchange rate reflected a very dim investment outlook, a day after the peso currency MXN=D2 hit another historic low against the dollar.

"The exchange rate today reflects a very pessimistic outlook on our ability to attract investment," Meade said at an event in Mexico City.

The peso, which has depreciated amid fears over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies toward Mexico, broke the 22 peso per dollar mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.