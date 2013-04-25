FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico economy grows at slowest pace in over three years in February
#Business News
April 25, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Mexico economy grows at slowest pace in over three years in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy grew at a slower pace in February compared to the prior month, hurt by weakness in services, while it expanded at the slowest year-on-year pace in more than three years due to a drop in industrial activity.

Mexico’s monthly gross domestic product proxy expanded by 0.19 percent in February compared with the prior month, when it grew at upwardly revised 0.29 percent rate.

Industry posted a 0.51 percent month-on-month expansion, down from a 1.26 percent monthly rate in January, while growth in services slowed to 0.18 percent from 0.6 percent in the prior month.

On an annual basis, economic activity grew 0.39 percent in the 12 months through February, its slowest pace since November 2009 and down sharply from an upwardly revised 3.40 annual rate in January.

Industrial activity fell 1.15 percent in February compared to the same month last year, on par with a drop in December that was the steepest fall since November 2009, when Mexico was clawing its way out of a deep recession.

Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold its interest rate steady on Friday at 4.0 percent after a cut in March, and policymakers will likely argue that a recent spike in inflation will soon fade.

But they may highlight signs of economic weakness that could point to further easing later this year.

For full coverage of Mexican economic data, please see.

For the original data from Mexico's national statistics agency: here

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
