Mexico central bank seen holding rates, annual inflation likely up

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank may back away on Friday from an earlier hint it could lower interest rates, while a separate report is expected to show annual inflation edged higher and above the central bank’s 4 percent limit.

The Banco de Mexico is likely to hold its benchmark interest rate steady next week, according to all 16 analysts polled last week by Reuters.

A sudden tumble in the peso could add to inflation worries. Policymakers will likely turn from concerns about a too-strong local currency toward the risk of sharp currency outflows.

After a 7 percent slump in the Mexican peso last month, policymakers could flag concerns about the risk to inflation should foreign investors pull out of Mexican assets and weaken the currency further.

Mexico’s peso was hammered in May along with other emerging market assets as convictions grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tapering its monetary stimulus later this year, a move that would strengthen the dollar.

The weaker peso could upset central bank forecasts for inflation to ease below its 4 percent ceiling in the second half of 2013, although policymakers say the effect on consumer prices from exchange rate fluctuations is negligible.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate is seen edging up to 4.67 percent in the 12 months through May from a 4.65 percent rate in April, according to the median estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Consumer prices in May are seen falling 0.30 percent in the poll, as summer electricity subsidies kick in. But core inflation was seen up 0.21 percent.

The data are due out on Friday, along with the central bank’s policy decision at 9 a.m. local time.

Mexico’s central bank cut its benchmark rate for the first time in nearly four years in March in what was seen as a bid to reduce the appeal of local assets.