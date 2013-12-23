FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico annual inflation rises to six-month high in early December
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 23, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico annual inflation rises to six-month high in early December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto addresses the audience during The Economist's Mexico Summit 2013 in Mexico City November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation picked up more than expected to a six-month high in early December on higher gasoline and tomato prices, but policymakers expect inflation to trend down next year.

Inflation for the 12 months though the first half of December jumped to 3.86 percent, the national statistics office said on Monday, above forecasts for a rise of 3.82 percent in a Reuters poll and the highest rate since the first half of June.

The annual inflation rate was also above the 3.51 percent rate reached in the first half of November.

Mexico’s consumer prices in the 12 months to November rose 3.62 percent. The central bank’s limit for acceptable inflation is 4 percent.

Consumer prices rose 0.40 percent in the first half of December as tomato and gasoline prices jumped. The rise was above expectations for a 0.36 percent increase and down from a 0.85 percent increase in early November.

Core consumer prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.3 percent compared with forecasts for a rise of 0.24 percent and up from a 0.11 percent advance in the first half of November.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.