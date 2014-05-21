Mexico March retail sales rise after three month decline

Residents walk past a clothing store, which is offering discounts, in Mexico City October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in March for the first time in three months, boosting hopes for a nascent recovery in consumer spending in Latin America’s no. 2 economy.

Mexican retail sales rose 0.8 percent in March from February when adjusted for seasonal swings, its first expansion since November 2013, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Growth in Mexico is expected to reach around 3 percent this year, after sinking to a four-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013.