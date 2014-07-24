Mexico inflation seen rising to 3.95 percent in early July

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely rose to just below the central bank’s 4 percent limit in early July, but sluggish growth and tame underlying prices bode for steady borrowing costs ahead.

Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of July was seen rising to 3.95 percent, according to the median of 18 analysts polled by Reuters, up from 3.71 percent in early June.

Mexico’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 3 percent in June after weak growth in the first quarter and it held the rate steady in July, noting signs of a stronger economy while still pointing to weak domestic demand.

The Reuters poll forecast that consumer prices rose 0.15 percent in the first half of July on higher fresh food costs, up from a 0.08 percent in early June.

Core consumer prices, which exclude some volatile food and energy prices, were seen rising 0.11 percent in early July compared to a 0.12 percent increase in the first half of June.

The data is due on Thursday at 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).