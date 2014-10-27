FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Carstens sees rapid decline in inflation next year
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Carstens sees rapid decline in inflation next year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

QUERETARO Mexico (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Sunday that he sees inflation heading quickly toward policymakers’ target rate of 3 percent next year.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate hit a nine-month high of 4.32 percent in early October.

Carstens said that a slower pace of government-controlled gasoline price hikes set to take effect next year, combined with the fading effects of tax hikes from early this year, would help inflation cool “very quickly” in 2015.

“We think with high probability that inflation will be converging toward 3 percent by the middle of next year,” Carstens told a gathering of business leaders in Queretaro.

Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady next Friday at 3 percent.

Carstens said he expected Latin America’s No. 2 economy to grow between 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent this year, above the midpoint of the central bank’s 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent forecast range. Data last week showed Mexico’s economy contracted in August.

Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Ryan Woo and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.