Mexico to closely watch its monetary policy relative to U.S.: Carstens

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank will pay particular attention to its monetary policy stance relative to that of the United States, Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, citing U.S. monetary policy as an external risk to domestic inflation in 2015.

Carstens said various factors would help bring Mexican inflation down to around its 3 percent target from the middle of the year, including energy prices and the Mexican central bank’s monetary policy stance.