Mexico to closely watch its monetary policy relative to U.S.: Carstens
January 8, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico to closely watch its monetary policy relative to U.S.: Carstens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank will pay particular attention to its monetary policy stance relative to that of the United States, Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, citing U.S. monetary policy as an external risk to domestic inflation in 2015.

Carstens said various factors would help bring Mexican inflation down to around its 3 percent target from the middle of the year, including energy prices and the Mexican central bank’s monetary policy stance.

Reporting by Mexico Newsroom

