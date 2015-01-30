FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico cuts spending, puts tainted rail project on ice
January 30, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico cuts spending, puts tainted rail project on ice

Luis Rojas

2 Min Read

Mexico's Secretary of Finance Luis Videgaray Caso attends a meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors during the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government cut its 2015 budget by nearly 3 percent on Friday after a drop in global oil prices hurt public finances and austerity measures that included shelving a tainted $3.75 billion high-speed train tender.

Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said at a news conference that the cuts were intended to ensure sound public finances and help instill confidence in global investors.

Videgaray said the adjustments would not derail an economic recovery this year.

Videgaray said the government was suspending a project to build a rail link between Mexico City and the central city of Queretaro. The tender sparked accusations of shady dealings favoring a contractor close to President Enrique Pena Nieto and Chinese companies.

The finance ministry still expected the economy to grow between 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent this year, Videgaray said. Latin America’s No. 2 economy is expected to have grown just above 2 percent last year.

Videgaray said Mexico would cut spending by 124.3 billion pesos ($8.29 billion) this year, equal to 2.6 percent of the 2015 spending plan, amid a global slowdown and tumbling oil prices.

A slump in oil prices has battered Mexico’s peso, which blew past the 15-per dollar level on Friday for the first time since the depths of the 2009 financial panic.

Oil revenue has typically made up about a third of the federal budget.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
