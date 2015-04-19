FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico finance minister says will hedge oil exports in 2016-Bloomberg
April 19, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico finance minister says will hedge oil exports in 2016-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray speaks during an official ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Saturday the country would hedge its 2016 oil exports, Bloomberg reported, despite sinking oil prices.

“There are certainly lower prices that can happen and could represent risk, so yes we will hedge,” Videgaray said in an interview Saturday in Washington, according to the report. “Certainly it will not be a hedge at the price we were able to get for this year’s hedge, but we’ll take what the market gives us.”

Mexico hedged oil exports for this year at an average oil price of $76.40 per barrel, protecting revenue from crude exports used to finance a third of the government’s budget.

But low oil prices have hit Mexico’s peso currency and the country’s finances, prompting authorities to introduce dollar auctions and to cut the 2015 budget by nearly 3 percent in January.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
