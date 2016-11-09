FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mexican annual inflation rises beyond central bank target
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 6:33 AM / 10 months ago

Mexican annual inflation rises beyond central bank target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation rate rose past the central bank's 3 percent target level in October for the first time in over a year and a half, backing expectations the bank could raise interest rates again.

Consumer prices MXCPIA=ECI rose 3.06 percent in the year through October, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, below a 3.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. It is the steepest annual price rise since March 2015.

Mexico's central bank has hiked interest rates three times this year to support a weak peso, possibly driving up inflation.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 tumbled to a record low in the wake of Donald Trump's unexpected victory in the U.S. presidential election, but then slightly pared losses on Wednesday.

Mexican central bank chief Agustin Carstens on Wednesday did not announce any emergency measures, and said authorities would wait until their Nov. 17 meeting to decide if further interest rate increases are needed.

The annual reading of the core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.10 percent.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.61 percent in October compared with the prior month, while the core index rose 0.28 percent during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.