Mexico central bank hikes rate after Trump win, peso still weakens

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank raised interest rates on Thursday in a bid to support the peso after the currency was hammered to a record low by last week's election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The Banco de Mexico raised its key rate MXCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent, as expected by the median of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 weakened sharply after the decision as the market had tilted toward bets on a hike of at least 75 basis points.