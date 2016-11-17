FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank hikes rate after Trump win, peso still weakens
November 17, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico central bank hikes rate after Trump win, peso still weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank raised interest rates on Thursday in a bid to support the peso after the currency was hammered to a record low by last week's election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The Banco de Mexico raised its key rate MXCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 5.25 percent, as expected by the median of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 weakened sharply after the decision as the market had tilted toward bets on a hike of at least 75 basis points.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Christine Murray

