9 months ago
Mexican consumer confidence nears three-year low in November
#Business News
December 6, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 9 months ago

Mexican consumer confidence nears three-year low in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shopper waits next to his cart with television screens and other items during a shopping season, "El Buen Fin", at a Sam's Club store, in the early hours of Friday, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 18, 2016.Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in nearly three years last month when U.S. real estate mogul Donald Trump triumphed in U.S. presidential elections, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Mexican consumer confidence MXCONF=ECI slid 0.8 percent to 84.9 in November when adjusted for seasonal factors, its lowest level since January 2014, as Mexicans became more pessimistic about their current and future economic prospects.

Mexico's peso took its biggest two-day tumble in more than 20 years following the surprise win for Trump, who has vowed to rework or scrap a regional free trade agreement and said he will make Mexico pay for a wall on the U.S. southern border.

In unadjusted terms, the consumer confidence index MXCONC=ECI fell to 84.4 percent.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Nick Zieminski

