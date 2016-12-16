FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Analysts raise Mexico inflation forecasts, cut growth
December 16, 2016 / 4:13 PM / 8 months ago

Analysts raise Mexico inflation forecasts, cut growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Analysts watching Mexico raised their expectations for inflation over the next two years while trimming their growth estimates, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Friday.

The poll also showed analysts now expected a weaker peso in 2017 and 2018 compared to a poll from late November. The growth outlook and peso view have moved following concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will curtail trade with Mexico.

Mexico's central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent, has hiked interest rates five times this year after a slump in the peso threatens to fan inflation higher.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle

