FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Mexico central bank confirms second forex intervention, sells dollars in Asian trade
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 7 months ago

Mexico central bank confirms second forex intervention, sells dollars in Asian trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican pesos and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank confirmed on Friday it had sold dollars during the Asian trading session on Friday, its second intervention the day after it did the same during Mexican and U.S. trading hours to fight a slump in the peso.

At 7:45 a.m. Mexico City time, the peso was up 0.53 percent at 21.31 pesos per dollar.

The bank sold dollars in Asian trading hours, according to an official who declined to be named. The bank did not confirm the amount or exact timing of the intervention.

Mexico's currency has been battered by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, who has threatened to scrap a trade deal between Mexico and the United States and block money transfers.

He has also attacked companies that invest in Mexico to produce goods to be sold in the United States.

On Thursday, the central bank sold at least $1 billion in U.S. currency in morning trade, four traders told Reuters, asking not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.