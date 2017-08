A general view of a market in Mexico City, Mexico, January 11, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose 1.0 percent in November from October when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Wednesday.

Sales increased 11.2 percent in November compared to the same month a year earlier.

Retail Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2015

sales (pct

change)

month/mont 1.0 1.7 0.5

h

yr/yr 11.2 9.3 5.7