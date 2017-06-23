A customer buys a television set during the shopping season, ''El Buen Fin'', at a Walmart store, in the early hours of Friday, in Monterrey, Mexico, November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY Mexican retail sales rose for the second time in three months in April, official data showed on Friday, pointing to continued support for Latin America's second biggest economy from private consumption.

Retail sales climbed by 1.2 percent month on month in April when adjusted for seasonal swings, according to data from the national statistics office. Compared with the same month a year earlier, sales were up by 1.4 percent.

Private spending has been a pillar of support for the Mexican economy in recent months, and reports from the private sector suggest it is still holding up.

Mexican retail group ANTAD said earlier this month sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 5.7 percent in May compared with the same month in 2016.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)