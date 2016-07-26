FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's trade deficit narrows in June as factory exports jump
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2016 / 2:21 PM / in a year

Mexico's trade deficit narrows in June as factory exports jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of an assembly-for-export factory, or maquiladora, in the border city of Ciudad Juarez March 10, 2009. Mexico's sliding peso currency is a blessing for the country's factories on the U.S. border, cutting labor costs and saving companies from collapse amid the global crisis, an industry leader says. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports jumped in June, helping to narrow the country’s trade deficit to its lowest level in more than a year, figures from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, manufacturing exports rose by 6.1 percent compared with the previous month, the biggest increase in 11 months, the agency’s figures showed. By contrast, non-oil consumer imports declined by 1.8 percent.

The figures helped to reduce Mexico’s seasonally adjusted trade deficit to $918.3 million from $1.14 billion in May. The deficit was the lowest since March of last year.

Separately, data showed that economic activity in Mexico rose in May by 1.0 percent in seasonally-adjusted terms from the previous month, the biggest increase since November 2012.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $524 million, the figures showed.

Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.