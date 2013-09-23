FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican inflation seen cooling in early September
#Business News
September 23, 2013 / 9:03 PM / 4 years ago

Mexican inflation seen cooling in early September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man sells jeans in downtown Mexico City in this picture taken August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican inflation is seen cooling in the first half of September, leaving policymakers room to further lower interest rates in order to counter an economic slowdown.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate for the 12-months through the first half of September was seen dipping to 3.42 percent from a 3.54 percent rate notched in the first half of August, according to a Reuters survey of 11 analysts.

Mexican inflation has cooled from a spike above 4 percent, policymakers’ limit, as some fresh food prices eased. Supply shocks had caused a surge in prices earlier in the year.

The poll forecast consumer prices rose 0.29 percent in the first half of the month, while core prices, which excludes some volatile food and energy prices, were expected to rise 0.17 percent when data are released at 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Tuesday.

Mexico’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent on September 6 after the economy shrank in the second quarter. A poll by Banamex released on Friday showed 14 out of 17 analysts see another 25 basis point cut in late October.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
