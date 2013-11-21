Mexico inflation seen ticking up in early November: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely picked up in early November, compared with the first half of last month, according to a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. But tame price pressures ahead point to steady interest rates well into next year.

Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of November was seen inching up to 3.31 percent from a 3.27 percent rate in the first half of October, the Reuters poll showed.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate for the full month of October was 3.36 percent, its slowest pace since early this year. The central bank’s limit for acceptable inflation is 4 percent.

Price pressures are expected to remain muted over the coming year as the economy recovers from a contraction in the second quarter, and policymakers are expected to keep borrowing costs steady next year.

The poll forecast that consumer prices rose 0.72 percent in the first half of the month as the government cut back on summer electricity subsidies. Core consumer prices, which exclude some volatile food and energy prices, were seen rising 0.14 percent. Data is due Friday at 8 a.m. (9:00 A.M. EST).

Mexico’s central bank has said it had finished lowering borrowing costs to help counter weak growth after cutting its benchmark rate in October for the second month in a row to an all-time low of 3.50 percent.