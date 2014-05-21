Mexico inflation seen cooling in early May

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation likely eased further in early May, backing expectations that policymakers will leave interest rates on hold this year at a record low to support a struggling economy.

Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of May was seen easing to 3.47 percent, according to the median of 10 analysts polled by Reuters, down from a 3.53 percent rate in the first half of April and a 3.50 percent rate for the full month.

The annual pace of consumer price gains has been falling back after a spike above the central bank’s 4 percent limit early this year due mostly to new taxes on soft drinks and junk food.

Mexico’s central bank held its main interest rate steady last month at 3.5 percent to help the economy recover from a slowdown last year, as easing inflation gave policymakers room to leave borrowing costs low.

Growth sank to a 4-year low of 1.1 percent in 2013 and analysts see the economy growing around 3 percent this year.

Economists have been cutting back expectations for expansion this year after a weak first quarter when consumer demand was sluggish.

The Reuters poll forecast that consumer prices fell 0.35 percent in the first half of May due to summer electricity subsidies and a drop in some fresh food prices.

Core consumer prices, which exclude some volatile food and energy prices, were seen rising 0.11 percent. The data is due on Thursday at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT)