FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican inflation remains below central bank target
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Mexican inflation remains below central bank target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate rose less than expected in the first half of April, remaining below the central bank’s target and giving policymakers room to keep interest rates unchanged.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-April MXCPHI=ECI was 2.60 percent, the national statistics institute said on Friday, below a forecast 2.71 percent rate in a Reuters poll and up from 2.49 percent in the second half of March.

Mexico’s central bank expects inflation to rise slightly above its 3 percent target sometime in 2016, but fall back toward the target by the end of the year.

Last month, the central bank held its main interest rate at 3.75 percent, but warned it could raise borrowing costs if a weak peso begins to push up inflation expectations.

The bank hiked rates in February and December after a deep slump in the peso, but the currency has recovered somewhat in the past two months.

Consumer prices fell 0.34 percent in the first half of April MXCPIF=ECI, more than a 0.24 percent drop projected in the poll, as prices for electricity, tomatoes and onions fell.

The core index MXCPIH=ECI, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.15 percent, above an expected 0.12 percent.

The 12-month core inflation rate MXCPIC=ECI rose to 2.79 percent, above both the 2.76 percent expected in the poll and the 2.66 percent seen in the second half of March.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.